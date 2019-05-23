WILMINGTON, N.C. — Hard to forget the damage left behind by Hurricane Florence last September.

The storm pounded the coast and now that damage is leading to more and stronger rip currents. A professor at UNC-Wilmington says the shore eroded by 20 to 30 feet. Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue says it has also seen a change in the water flow due to the erosion.

Swimmers need to be aware that if they do walk North of the last lifeguard stand to get in the water, especially from high tide to low tide, there will be a lot of water moving out and particularly can start to pull those people off the shore and into deeper waters."

Ocean rescue says the easiest way to spot rip currents look for discolored water or a channel of water moving out from the shore.

