Hurricane Florence is set to hit the Carolinas with heavy rains and extensive damage expected from storm surges – which carry powerful rain and winds.

WHAT IS A STORM SURGE?

According to the National Hurricane Center, a storm surge is “an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm over and above the predicted astronomical tides.”

Generally, surges are much worse near the coastline than on rivers.

Download the FREE 11Alive News app to receive breaking alerts and subscribe to our newsletter for email updates. Click here for live radars and updated maps.

WHAT MAKES STORM SURGES SO DANGEROUS?

Water rushes fast – it’s not like filling up a bowl of water. Strong ocean currents can heave thousands of pounds of water ashore.

“Adding to the destructive power of surge, battering waves may increase damage to buildings directly along the coast,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Water weighs 1,700 pounds per cubic yard.”

Storm surges can rip things away, pick up cars, erode beaches and destroy coastal highways. They are strong enough to pick up boats and throw them at buildings, posing a real danger for people.

READ | Hurricane Florence approaches Carolinas | Georgia under state of emergency

PHOTOS: Coastal residents leave creative messages for Hurricane Florence
01 / 14
A Tiki bar sits empty with the message "FLO AWAY" September 11, 2018 on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where homes and businesses have boarded up and left for higher ground before the arrival of of Hurricane Florence. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)
02 / 14
Businesses are boarded up and scrawled with messages before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
03 / 14
Local residents have a drink at a bar a day before the arrival of hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 12, 2018. - Florence veered slightly to the southwest and weakened a bit on September 12 but remained a powerful storm on course to deliver a potentially devastating blow to the Carolina coast. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
04 / 14
MOREHEAD CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 12: Windows and doors are boarded up in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnian are under evacuation orders as the category 3 hurricane approaches the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
05 / 14
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: Doug Lewis (L) and Chris Williams use plywood with the words 'Looters will be shot' to cover the windows of Knuckleheads bar as they try to protect the business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
06 / 14
"We Need God's Help" is spray painted on wood boards covering the windows of a grocery store in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on September 12, 2018. - Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 3 storm on Wednesday as peak winds eased to 125 miles per hour (205 kilometers per hour), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
07 / 14
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: A sign reads "Go Away Florence" ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
08 / 14
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: People walk along N. Ocean Blvd. while many hotels and businesses are closed and boarded up ahead of the approaching Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
09 / 14
A sign is seen on a boarded up bar in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
10 / 14
A man walks past a boarded up shop in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
11 / 14
A sign is seen on a boarded up vacation rentals office near Wrightsville beach, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
12 / 14
A man takes photos of a sign on a boarded up shop in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
13 / 14
Two people enter a restaurant with boarded windows in perpetration for the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville beach, North Carolina, September 11, 2018. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
14 / 14
A man uses a drill to install storm shutters on a home in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018. - Streams of cars clogged roads leading away from the coast of North and South Carolina on Tuesday as residents began fleeing ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a powerful Category 4 storm barreling towards the eastern US states. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WHAT IS A STORM SURGE 'WATCH?'

A storm surge ‘watch’ means conditions are ripe for surges and people should be prepared for one to happen.

When a storm surge warning is in place, it means the National Weather Center thinks the storm could be life-threatening.

WHAT KIND OF DAMAGE CAN HAPPEN TO BUILDINGS?

Buildings that survive hurricane winds can be damaged if their foundations. In confined harbors, the combination of storm tides, waves and currents can also severely damage marinas and boats.

In estuaries and bayous, saltwater intrusion can endanger public health, kill vegetation and send animals – including snakes and alligators – fleeing from public areas.

SURGE VULNERABILITY FACTS

  • From 1990-2008, population density increased by 32 percent in Gulf coastal counties, 17 percent in Atlantic coastal counties, and 16 percent in Hawaii (U.S. Census Bureau 2010)

  • Much of the United States' densely populated Atlantic and Gulf Coast coastlines lie less than 10 feet above mean sea level

    Over half of the nation's economic productivity is located within coastal zones72 percent of ports, 27 percent of major roads, and 9 percent of rail lines within the Gulf Coast region are at or below 4 feet elevation (CCSP, SAP 4-7)A storm surge of 23 feet has the ability to inundate 67 percent of interstates, 57 percent of arterials, almost half of rail miles, 29 airports, and virtually all ports in the Gulf Coast area (CCSP SAP 4-7)

App and mobile users, please tap here if you cannot see the image above.

► RELATED | Understanding Severe Weather: What's Moderate Risk, What's High Risk?

Check the latest Atlanta Weather Forecast here

► UPLOAD | Send us your weather pictures here

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

© 2018 WXIA