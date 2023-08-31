Idalia updates: Storm path, weather conditions, school closures in North Carolina, Coastal Virginia

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the center of the storm is 45 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina with sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — After slamming Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, Tropical Storm Idalia is moving through the coastal region of North Carolina early Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain and flooding with it.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the center of the storm is 45 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina with sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. Its impacts can be felt as far as the Outer Banks and even the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

The storm made landfall Wednesday morning on Florida's Big Bend as a Category 3 hurricane before moving into Georgia and the Carolinas, leaving catastrophic damage in its path. While over southeastern Georgia, the storm weakened into a tropical storm.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Outer Banks and other nearby coastal areas in North Carolina amid the significant threats of heavy rain and localized flooding. In a Wednesday afternoon update, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said five to eight inches of rain were expected east of Interstate 95 Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Follow 13News Now's coverage as the storm moves through North Carolina.

7:45 a.m. Thursday — Winds getting stronger on the Outer Banks

13News Now's Angelique Arintok is seeing strong winds and heavy rain in Nags Head, North Carolina. Tall waves are crashing onto Jennette's Pier.

In Nags Head, NC: A view of an ominous ocean. Tall waves crash onto Jennette’s Pier. @13NewsNow #OBX #Idalia pic.twitter.com/iFxtQZJs5M — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) August 31, 2023

7:35 a.m. Thursday — All North Carolina ferry routes suspended

As a reminder, the ferry division of the North Carolina Department of Transportation has suspended all routes until the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia have passed. The department announced the suspension of the routes on Wednesday.

This is not a day to be out on the water in Eastern North Carolina... or out on the roads. All NC ferry routes have suspended service as we wait for the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia to pass. Each route will return to service as soon as it is safe to do so. pic.twitter.com/mJjnuLy57N — NCDOT Ferry Division (@NCDOT_Ferry) August 31, 2023

7:30 a.m. Thursday — Wind picks up in Virginia Beach, large waves at the Oceanfront

The wind is picking up at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as the Hampton Roads area starts to feel the effect of Idalia.

The heaviest rain will be closer to the storm's path in North Carolina, with some northern parts of Hampton Roads likely not seeing much rain at all.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Virginia Beach until 2 p.m. Friday. Up to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways, according to the National Weather Service.

The city is also under a high surf advisory for large breaking waves of seven to 10 feet, as well as a beach hazard statement for dangerous rip currents.

You can hear the winds howling at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.



Sand is blowing across the boardwalk and you can see the waves crashing by the shoreline.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/6TGT0sjO9p — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) August 31, 2023

7 a.m. Thursday — Dominion Energy says crews ready to respond to power outages

On 13News Now Daybreak, Bonita Billingsly Harris with Dominion Energy gave an update on potential power outages across the region, saying crews are ready to respond.

With the rain and wind picking up, Harris said crews worked a few power outages in Virginia Beach and the Albemarle area of northeastern North Carolina. There could be more later on Thursday.

She encouraged people to report power outages by using Dominion's mobile app or calling 1-866-DOM-HELP.

6:45 a.m. Thursday — NCDOT warns people to stay off NC Highway 12

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Highway 12 is open and passable but warned people to stay off the roads as weather conditions deteriorate Thursday.

"Standing rainwater, blowing sand and strong winds can be expected anywhere you go today," the department wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "High tide is coming up in another 90 minutes or so. If you must drive today, do it with EXTREME CAUTION."

Yes, NC 12 is open and passable. BUT this is NOT a day to be out on the roads. Standing rainwater, blowing sand and strong winds can be expected anywhere you go today. High tide is coming up in another 90 minutes or so. If you must drive today, do it with EXTREME CAUTION. pic.twitter.com/4LoB3MuJZS — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) August 31, 2023

6:40 a.m. Thursday — Flash Flood Warning issued for Currituck County

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Currituck County in North Carolina that will last until 12:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Currituck until Aug 31 12:45PM #13StormMode pic.twitter.com/ggFPa8jk49 — 13News Now (@13NewsNow) August 31, 2023

6:15 a.m. Thursday — Perquimans County Schools closed Thursday

Perquimans County Schools will be closed for students Thursday due to weather conditions. According to a social media post, it will be a two-hour delay optional workday for staff.

6 a.m. Thursday — Flash Flood Warning issued for Edenton, North Carolina

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Edenton, North Carolina that will last until 11:30 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Edenton NC until 11:30 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/9sR7IYzBRQ — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 31, 2023

5:45 a.m. Thursday — Driving conditions on NC Highway 12 in Dare County

In a social media post, the Dare County Sheriff's Office shared some updates on the driving conditions on North Carolina Highway 12.

Near the Oregon Inlet, there are around two inches of rainwater across both lanes of the road just north of the Oregon Inlet Campground, according to the sheriff's office.

From Pea Island to the Marc Basnight Bridge, the road is clear, but there is limited visibility due to blowing sand.

In Buxton, both directions of the road are covered in sand, the first half mile north of Buxton.

Most of Hatteras Village has accumulated rainwater on the roadway. There is around eight inches of water on the road in the area of Village Marina.

5:30 a.m. Thursday — Flash Flood Warning issued for much of southern Outer Banks

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning that covers much of the southern Outer Banks. The warning spans from the Rodanthe area southward through Ocracoke Island, and will last until 9:15 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Buxton NC, Ocracoke NC and Avon NC until 9:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/2b2r67vQlB — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) August 31, 2023

5:15 a.m. Thursday — Roads in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina remain passable

The Kitty Hawk Police Department said in a social media post that all roads remain open and passable but warned people to look out for trash cans and small debris in the roadway.

Anyone who comes across traffic hazards or impassable roadways is asked to call 252-473-3444.

Where is Idalia located?

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the center of the storm is 45 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina with sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

School closings in North Carolina Thursday

Several school systems and colleges in northeastern North Carolina changed their schedules ahead of Idalia's arrival.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Thursday and all school facilities will be closed for students and staff.

Currituck County Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Students at JP Knapp Early College will have a remote learning day on Thursday and no school on Friday.

All College of The Albemarle campuses will be closed Thursday and all classes and activities are canceled.

Schools in Camden County, Gates County, Hertford County, Perquimans County and Bertie County will be closed Thursday. Dare County schools will be remote learning on Thursday.

How North Carolinians can stay safe during Idalia

In a news release from the governor's office, state officials shared several tips to make sure people are ready for the storm and stay safe:

Have several ways to get emergency information, including watches and warnings. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on a cell phone and download a weather app.

Have an emergency plan. If you have to evacuate, know where to go. Make a plan to stay somewhere, and public shelters should be a last resort.

Gather some emergency supplies or refresh an emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for information on how to build an emergency kit.

For those who live near or are visiting the coast, be aware if you are located in a coastal evacuation zone. KnowYourZone.nc.gov will show if you are located in a pre-determined evacuation zone. Learn your zone and listen for it if local governments order evacuations.

Don't drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don’t drown.