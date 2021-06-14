Invest 92: 70% chance of tropical depression in Gulf of Mexico

The system is still disorganized and likely won't do much over the next two days.

NEW ORLEANS — We continue to watch an area of showers and thunderstorms in the southwest Gulf of Mexico/Bay of Campeche. As of Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of development to a high chance (70%) of development in five days.

The system is still disorganized and likely won't do much over the next two days. It will stay suppressed in the southwestern Gulf through the middle of the week as an upper-level ridge keeps it nearly stationary.

By the end of the week, it will likely drift north, and that's when it will organize some as it heads toward the northern Gulf Coast.

Even if it stays messy, it looks like it will be a rainmaker somewhere along the Gulf Coast. This is very typical of a June tropical system.

Right now the biggest concern will be the heavy rain threat next weekend (timing at the moment looks like mainly Saturday and Sunday) - but it's too early to say exactly where this will happen or nail down other details.

What should you do? Keep checking our forecasts as we have several days to watch this system (until roughly Thursday) and get a clearer idea of what it will do. It's never a bad idea to make sure your storms drains are clean, and just be aware we could have some heavy rain next weekend (June 18-20).

We'll keep you updated with details as we get closer.

Elsewhere... Tropical Depression Two has formed off the East Coast. It is heading out to sea and forecast to become Tropical Storm Bill.

After Bill, the next name on the list is Claudette.

Invest 92-L Forecast:

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.