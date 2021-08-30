Mercy Chefs sending teams to Louisiana to serve after Hurricane Ida

Portsmouth's Mercy Chefs ready to deploy to Louisiana after the storm sweeps through.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. —

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday afternoon.

Hampton Roads based non-profits, like Mercy Chefs in Portsmouth, are standing by to serve when the storm passes.



Mercy Chefs founder Gary LeBlanc is packing up his kitchen knives and preparing to meet his teams in Louisiana.



“And our goal is to be on sight of a disaster within 24 to 48 hours," said LeBlanc.



Leblanc said his teams will serve meals in two different locations in Louisiana.



“One is coming down from Oklahoma. The one is our massive strike team that’s assembling in Pensacola, Florida. Both of those teams will begin moving into where ever our final destination is sometime tomorrow [Monday]," said LeBlanc.



LeBlanc said there is a new challenge responding to Hurricane Ida. He said there's a concern with supply chains being able to bring food.



“We’re moving in with the tractor trailer into refrigerated box trucks loaded for the food. We’re gonna have to create our own supply lines. We may have to go as far as Houston, Birmingham or Jackson, Mississippi, to be able to pull supplies for the storm," said LeBlanc.



Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The storm in 2005 inspired Leblanc, a New Orleans native, to create Mercy Chefs after he saw food the impacted families received.



“I remember the storm going in and hearing a few days later my grandmother had fallen after being evacuated and broke her hip, and we lost her a couple of months later. My daughter lost her home," said LeBlanc.