VENICE, Fla. — Tampa Bay nonprofits are working to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts in the Bahamas and are asking for donations and support.

Dorian made landfall on the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island as a powerful Category 5 hurricane. It first made landfall in Elbow Cay, Bahamas, around 12:45 p.m. Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

How to Donate:

Agape Flights, a nonproft organization based in Venice, makes weekly service to areas like Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The nonprofit serves more than 300 missionaries, some of those in the Bahamas right now. Part of the mission is to find a missionary family living in the hard-hit area of the Abacos Islands. People on the rescue mission are taking supplies, but they need your help. If you want to donate, go to the organization's website. You can drop off supplies at the hangar.

Members of the Upwind Flying Club and Will Smith Aviation also plan on flying in goods and supplies following the storm and are collecting donations for funds to buy the necessities.

The Aviation organization Sol Relief are partnering with other organizations and collecting donations to the fly to the Bahamas.

One Blood is asking for blood donations to help with the recovery process.

The American Red Cross of Central Florida is accepting donations for people affected by Dorian.

Operation Helping Hands is also helping with the response, relief, and recovery efforts for Dorian. To donate to their program, you can visit their website or call (305) 643-2501, or 211.

The Salvation Army will also be helping with Dorian recovery and has teams stationed in the Bahamas. They plan on using donations to fund and purchase items for the recovery efforts.

There has also been an unofficial Facebook Group set up to help in the rescue and recovery of people hit by the catastrophic storm in the Bahamas. Click here to join.

