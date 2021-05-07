President Biden approves pre-landfall emergency declaration for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa

The pre-landfall declaration request includes Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. Current forecasts project Tropical Storm Elsa will impact the Florida Keys, the Florida peninsula and portions of the panhandle through Wednesday.

FEMA's authorization includes identifying, mobilizing and providing at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the storm, according to a news release from FEMA. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support, will be provided at 75% federal funding, the release says.