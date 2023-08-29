State of emergency declared in North Carolina due to Idalia impacts

The storm is expected to impact North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday, especially the southeastern part with heavy rain and flooding.

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday as the Idalia tropical system is expected to move through the state this week, bringing severe weather with it.

The storm is expected to impact the state Wednesday and Thursday, especially the southeastern part with heavy rain and flooding. Tropical storm force winds are possible along the Outer Banks and expected farther south. The storm is currently moving toward Florida's Gulf Coast and is forecasted to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.

According to Cooper's office, the state of emergency was declared to activate North Carolina's emergency operations plan, waive rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies and services, help first responders and help the agriculture industry get ready, and protect people from price gouging.

“We are continuing to monitor Idalia’s course and its potential impacts on our state and it’s critical to make sure we are fully prepared,” Cooper wrote in a news release. “It is important for North Carolinians to gather emergency kits and prepare for the storm before it’s too late. We also want to make sure our farmers are able to protect their crops.”

In a news release from the governor's office, state officials shared several tips to make sure people are ready for the storm and stay safe: