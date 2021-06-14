Tropical Storm Claudette forms as it comes ashore

Heavy rain continues to fall north and east of the storm

NEW ORLEANS — That tropical disturbance that we have been watching for the past couple of days now has a name.

As of 4 am Saturday, Tropical Storm Claudette has enough of a well-defined center to be considered a tropical storm.

Maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts are found on the eastern side of this storm well away from the center.

Tropical Storm Claudette is moving NNE at 12mph and it’s expected to turn northeast and ENE over the next 24 hours. As it continues to move north, the latest forecast shows it gradually weakening into a depression or a post tropical cyclone.

Improving conditions are expected this morning as the heaviest rainfall is well to the east of Louisiana. A few lingering showers are expected later this afternoon but nothing significant.

Heavy rainfall and lift threatening flash flooding is expected across the northern Mississippi and Alabama extending into the Florida Panhandle through the morning and afternoon.

2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to produce more storms than average. The reason for this is the lack of El Nino, which typically features more wind shear. We also expect warmer than average sea temperatures and an active West African Monsoon.

After a record-breaking 2020 hurricane season, we now know the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name storms.

The World Meteorological Organization announced the Greek alphabet will not be used in the future because it "creates a distraction from the communication of hazard and storm warnings and is potentially confusing."

There has been only one other season that used the extra set of names, and that was in 2005. The World Meteorological Organization released a new set of supplemental names that will be used if the season exhausts the standard list.