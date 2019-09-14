NORFOLK, Va. — DOWNLOAD: 13News Now App

Tropical Storm Humberto formed in the Atlantic near the Bahamas Friday. The current track has Humberto tracking to the northwest before making a somewhat sharp turn to move east/northeast away from land. The track has shifted eastward away from Florida but some impacts may still be felt there (all tropical alerts have been dropped as of this morning).

Stay tuned for any further developments with this or anything else in the Atlantic. There are currently four other areas that bear watching.

