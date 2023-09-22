News updates in Hampton Roads, Outer Banks as Tropical Storm Ophelia impacts region

Get the lastest information as Tropical Storm Ophelia's path brings heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to coastal Virginia and North Carolina this weekend.

NORFOLK, Va. — Heavy rain, strong winds and urban and tidal flooding are expected in coastal areas of Virginia and North Carolina Friday evening into Saturday as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves toward the coast.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, the Middle Peninsula and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Several areas close to the water are also under a Storm Surge Warning, meaning there's a danger of inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline.

Heavy rain, strong winds and urban and tidal flooding are expected in coastal areas of Virginia and North Carolina Friday evening into Saturday as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves toward the coast. We'll be updating this story live with the latest updates and information.

5 p.m. — Dominion crews battle scattered power outages across the region

A Dominion Energy spokeswoman said the company started seeing scattered power outages across the region as wind gusts began inreasing around 3:30 p.m. By about 5 p.m., she said, at least 7,700 customers in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina had been affected but Dominion crews had worked hard to bring that number down to 1,300 active outages.

Dominion has extra resources on hand from peer utility companies, the spokeswoman said, and crews will be working "around the clock" to restore power to customers who experience outages as a result of tropical storm weather conditions.

4:33 p.m. — City, ODU open parking garages to residents

Norfolk has opened two city parking garages to residents who need to move vehicles to higher ground as Tropical Storm Ophelia brings heavy rain, strong winds and tidal flooding to the area: York Street Garage and Brambleton Lot. Both will be open until 9 a.m. Sunday.

ODU has also opened a garage to Norfolk residents until 5 p.m. Sunday, the Constant Center 43rd Street Garage at 1067 W 43rd St.

4:35 p.m. — Elizabeth River Ferry won't operate Saturday

Hampton Roads Transit is suspending Saturday service on the Elizabeth River Ferry in anticipation of tropical storm conditions that could impact safety. Bus and light rail services will continue to operate as usual, but people using those transportation options should expect delays and impromptu detours.

3:30 p.m. — Hampton opens shelter for residents living in low-lying areas

Hampton government officials are encouraging residents living in low-lying areas, such as the city's Zone A, to stay the night somehere on higher ground. For those who don't have a place to stay, the city is opening a shelter at 5 p.m. at Phenix K-8 school at 1061 Big Bethel Road.

The city's parking garage on Settlers Landing Road is also open to anyone who wants to park a car on higher ground.

The city has also issued an emergency declaration similar to Gov. Glenn Youngking's state of emergency announcement earlier today. Both declarations allow government to mobilize extra resources and funding to help deal with the effects of the storm.

1:10 p.m. — Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon to help the coastal regions deal with expected impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia, which are expected over the next 48 hours. This will help state government mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts, among other things.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares also announced the state's price gouging protections have been enacted, which protect people from paying high prices for necessities during an emergency situation.

12:15 p.m. — Virginia State Police urge drivers to stay home