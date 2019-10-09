ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Humberto is a major hurricane and, so far, it's one for the fishes -- but people on Bermuda is feeling its impact.

The Tampa Bay area is totally out of the cone of uncertainty as the storm moves away from the U.S. However, the rip current threat remains along the southeastern coast of the United States.

People living along the Atlantic Coast should be monitoring the surf through midweek.

Humberto has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and is moving east-northeast at 20 mph.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Bermuda as hurricane conditions are possible. The island, at this point, is just outside the storm's cone of uncertainty but still could feel its effects.





