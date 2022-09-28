Virginia Incident Management Team to help Florida with Ian response efforts

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office said it got "an urgent request from Florida" to help with response efforts for the incoming storm.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Incident Management Team (COVIMT) is deploying to Florida Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian's expected landfall, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office confirmed to 13News Now.

The team is comprised of partners from several Virginia state agencies, including the Forestry, Military Affairs, Conservation and Recreation, and Emergency Management departments.

Youngkin's office didn't specify in what capacity COVIMT will help.

The deployment comes as Ian moves towards the southwestern coast of Florida teetering on Category 5 strength. As of the latest advisory, Ian is moving north-northeast at 10 mph, with sustained winds of 155 mph and gusts peaking at 190 mph.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening conditions, including catastrophic storm surges.