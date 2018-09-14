Members of the Louisiana Cajun Navy are stopping rescue operations in New Bern, North Carolina after emergency responders said conditions there were under control.

Clyde Cain, the Admiral of the Louisiana Cajun Navy, told Eyewitness News that local first responders will handle all calls for rescue and evacuation.

"At this point, they have more search and rescue groups that have come in, so we're moving on," Cain said.

Cain said his group of 25 volunteers and 12 boats plans to move to Wilmington, N.C.

"We still have high winds," Cain said. "Once we get to Wilmington, we're going to have to wait and standby until these winds go down. We can't put an airboat in the water with high winds like this."

Early Friday morning, two out-of-state FEMA swift water rescue teams worked to rescue hundreds of people in the city.

"WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU," the city tweeted.

Hurricane Florence has brought hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge. It made landfall along the coast of North Carolina near Wrightsville Beach at 7:15 a.m. Friday.

