CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Hurricane Florence threatening the Carolina coast and expected to make landfall later this week, Carolinians are rushing to make sure they're ready for the storm.
To make things a little easier for them, BJ's Wholesale Club is offering a free trial membership to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia so they can stock up on supplies. Non-members can sign up for a free three-month trial at the membership desk of any BJ's Wholesale Club location.
Essential supplies sold at BJ's include gas, water, batteries, groceries and more.
As an added perk, anyone who signs up for the three-month trial will be given the option of joining the club for just $25, which is more than 50 percent off the regular membership price.
