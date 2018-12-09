CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Hurricane Florence threatening the Carolina coast and expected to make landfall later this week, Carolinians are rushing to make sure they're ready for the storm.

To make things a little easier for them, BJ's Wholesale Club is offering a free trial membership to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia so they can stock up on supplies. Non-members can sign up for a free three-month trial at the membership desk of any BJ's Wholesale Club location.

In preparation for #HurricaneFlorence BJ’s Wholesale Club is offering residents of North Carolina a free three-month membership so they can stock up on any storm preparation needs, including water, batteries, gas, food and more. #WCNCFlorence @wcnc — Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) September 12, 2018

Essential supplies sold at BJ's include gas, water, batteries, groceries and more.

As an added perk, anyone who signs up for the three-month trial will be given the option of joining the club for just $25, which is more than 50 percent off the regular membership price.

