ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WVEC) — Coast Guard Crews continue rescue efforts in flood-ravaged areas caused by Florence. The Coast Guard is conducting air operations out of Elizabeth City and Savannah, Georgia.

Benjamin Weisman is part of the Elizabeth City crew dispatched after Florence.

"We see roads flooding, rivers creeping up, in small villages and towns all day long. It's really time to get out of there and save yourself and your families," said Weisman.

Homer Haro said that he had to hover over dangerous conditions in helicopters to put rescue swimmers on the ground to help residents.

"There were power lines and floating carcasses all in the water. When I turned him (rescue swimmer) down he got off the hook and went inside the house and basically what we did was we picked up an elderly woman from the house," said Haro.

Hundreds of people have been rescued by the Coast Guard as they work hand-in-hand with other emergency responders.

"We are looking and listening. We get dispatched by the emergency operation center. We hate to see people stressed. It's never a fun situation for anybody," said Weisman.

