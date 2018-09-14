HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) — Dominion Energy said its crews were busy Thursday night working on power outages in the area due to Hurricane Florence.
Most of the outages were due to tree limbs falling on power lines, Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Harris said via Twitter.
In Hampton Roads, residents in Norfolk and Hampton were mostly affected Thursday night, Harris said.
Harris said via Twitter that about 1,200 Norfolk customers in the Oakwood area were without power.
