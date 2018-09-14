HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) — Dominion Energy said its crews were busy Thursday night working on power outages in the area due to Hurricane Florence.

Download the 13News Now App

Most of the outages were due to tree limbs falling on power lines, Dominion spokeswoman Bonita Harris said via Twitter.

Our @DomEnergyVA crews have stayed busy all night. Mostly due to tree limbs falling on powerlines. So far biggest trouble in our area has been @AlbemarleCounty @cityofhampton & now @NorfolkVA. Stay safe & stay tuned! And report outages at https://t.co/FzNiMa8xBo pic.twitter.com/hyG4ZfxnG0 — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) September 14, 2018

Florence knocked out power to 1200 customers in @NorfolkVA Oakwood area at 4:01am. @DomEnergyVA crews are on it. pic.twitter.com/Ni8tEOcXhj — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) September 14, 2018

In Hampton Roads, residents in Norfolk and Hampton were mostly affected Thursday night, Harris said.

Harris said via Twitter that about 1,200 Norfolk customers in the Oakwood area were without power.

You can report power outages here.

To see the power outage map, click here.

Dominion Energy said its crews were been busy Thursday night working on power outages in the area due to Hurricane Florence.

© 2018 WVEC