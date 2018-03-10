North Carolina lawmakers have quickly approved their initial legislation designed to address the damage and logistics problems caused by Hurricane Florence.

The General Assembly gave unanimous approval Tuesday to a pair of bills now headed to Gov. Roy Cooper, who is expected to sign them into law. Cooper called legislators back for a special session to begin the recovery for what he called an "unprecedented disaster."

The bills put more than $56 million in a special Florence disaster relief fund, most of which can be used to match what the federal government provides in a preliminary relief package. They also allow schools in the hardest-hit areas to be forgiven up to 20 lost instructional days and ensure workers in shuttered schools are paid.

The deadline for traditional voter registration applications also would be extended by three days.

Lawmakers are returning Oct. 15 to take up more recovery legislation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.