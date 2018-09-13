With Hurricane Florence expected to make landfall sometime Friday, several local retailers are closing as a safety precaution.

Here are the list of malls and their statuses:

Chesapeake Square: Will close early Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain closed on Friday. No word on if it will reopen Saturday.

Greenbrier Mall: Will close early Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain closed on Friday. It is expected to resume normal hours on Saturday. Any updates or changes to the schedule will be made on its Facebook page.

Lynnhaven Mall: Closed Thursday and Friday. Check their website for the latest status.

MacArthur Center: Will close Friday, with some stores possibly closing sooner. There is no timetable for the mall to reopen, and updates will be made on its Facebook page.

Military Circle Mall: Will close early Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain closed on Friday. It is expected to resume normal hours on Saturday.

Norfolk Premium Outlets: No announcement made at this time

Patrick Henry Mall: Will be closed Thursday and Friday. Department store and restaurant hours may vary.

Pembroke Mall: Closed Thursday and Friday. Hours vary for all stores/restaurants with outside entrances. It's suggested to call stores directly to confirm that they're open before planning your trip to the Mall.

Peninsula Town Center: Closed Thursday and Friday with plans to reopen Saturday, weather permitting.

Williamsburg Premium Outlets: No announcement made at this time.

