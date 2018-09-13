Sometimes in the face of an emergency, the best way to reach people is through humor. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Virginia did just that. Take a look at what they had to say in their own words.

Hopefully, by now, all your hurricane preparation is complete. I’d be pretty happy if it totally misses us but let’s go over a few things just in case.

• Water sammiches are better if you add cool aid, but they still ain’t as good as milk sammiches.

• If the road is covered with water, turn around, don’t drown. I swim like a rock and I can’t remember where my floatie is, so don’t make both of us get stuck.

• Double dog dares are not allowed during a hurricane. Neither are the phrases “watch this” or “hold my beer”.

• If you’re a “street level pharmacist” and you are having difficulty reaching your customer base because of the weather or road conditions, call us. We will be happy to provide you and your product with transportation. For FREE !! Can’t beat that deal with a stick at WalMart !!

• Patience is a virtue. No one really knows what ol Flo is gonna do, so whatever happens, be patient. Unless we have a Sharknado, then it’s ok to freak just a little.

• If the lights go out, please don’t call us to find out when they will be back on, we don’t know either. We ain’t APCO, we’re the POPO.

Be safe and holler if ya need us. We’ve never closed before and we ain’t gonna start now.

DwtC

