Florence County, SC (WLTX) - It is now safe to return home for some residents in Florence County, while some are still under mandatory evacuations orders due to floodwaters caused by Florence.

Florence County Emergency Management announced evacuation orders for Zone 1 in the county were lifted Saturday, however the orders for Zone 2 remain in effect.

Zone 1 along Lynches River from Highway 301 Bridge downstream to Highway 52 Bridge include:

Kelley Road from N Bethel Road to Old Creek Road

W Old # 4 Hwy from Salem Road to Hwy 52

McAllister Mill Road from W Old # 4 Hwy to Wylie Road

Oak Grove Road from E Deer Road to Meadow Prong

Meadow Prong from Olanta Hwy to Oak Grove Road

April Lane

Snookim Lane

Ackerman Drive

Starburst Road

York Lane

Rainbow Road

Johnnie Lee Road

Mary’s Shortcut Road

Wheeler Road

Ben Gause Road

County Park Road

Bagpipe Lane

Mary Shortcut Road

Johnnie Lee Road

Custer Road

Bonanza Road

Spine Road

Old Creek Road

Quail Lane

Delta Road

Butterbean Road

Gingerbread Lane

Syrup Mill Road

Hawkins Lane

Green Forrest Road

Mary Road

Pole Cat Road

Bluefield Road

Fork Road

Hill Road

Wylie Road

Strickland Farm Road

Floyd Lane

Revell Lane

Yellow Bluff Road

Wedge Lane

Tower Cir

Wendy Road

Stumps Lane

Serenity Road

Farmtree Road

Farm Road

Roundtree Road

W Deer Road

E Deer Road

Hall Road

Kirby Road

Gaymon Road

W Tedder Road

Saps Circle

River Bank Road

Troy Brown Road

Mossy Grove Lane

Officials caution that some roads have been blocked by barriers due to damage or standing water in the area, and are asking drivers not to remove or drive around barries.

Here are some tips from the EMD when returning home:

• Before entering your home, look outside for down or low hanging power lines, damaged gas lines, foundation cracks or other damage. Parts of your home may be collapsed or damaged. Approach entrances carefully. See if porch roofs and overhangs have all their supports.

• Watch out for wild animals, especially poisonous snakes that may have come into your home with the floodwater.

• If you smell natural or propane, gas or hear a hissing noise, leave immediately and call the fire department.

• If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water.

• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwater.

• Materials such as cleaning products, paint, batteries, contaminated fuel and damaged fuel containers are hazardous. Check with local authorities for assistance with disposal to avoid risk.

• During cleanup, wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and rubber boots.

• Clean and disinfect everything that got wet. Mud left from floodwater can contain sewage and other harmful chemicals.

• Make sure your food and water are safe. Discard items that have come in contact with floodwater, including canned goods, water bottles, plastic utensils and baby bottle nipples. When in doubt, throw it out!

While the rain stopped days ago, all the floodwaters from North Carolina are still pouring into the state, causing rivers here to continue to swell. Due to those floodwaters, Zone 2 in Florence County remains under mandatory evacuation orders.

Zone 2 from Highway 52 bridge to Highway 378 bridge includes:

N Old Georgetown Road from Hwy 52 to Creek Road

Chester Road and Plum Road @ Hwy 52

Othello Road from N Old Georgetown to Henneghan Road

Gause Canal Road from Lemuel Road to N Old Georgetown Road

New Coward Road from Gause Canal to Pine Forest Road

Anderson Bridge between Bayberry Road and N Old Georgetown Road

E Friendfield Road from Union School to Francis Marion Road

Francis Marion Road on the East side of Lynches River

Bayberry Road

E Williams Road

Catfish Road

Jeffords Road

E. Friendfield Road

Cockfield Landing Road

Litter Fishery Road

Weaver Lane

Courtney Point Road

Dove Lane

Albany Road

Ruth Road

Henneghan Road

Cooper Road

Chances Way

Bunk Road

Darby Road

Crawford Road

Pine Forrest Road

Bush Lane

Durango Road

Cambridge Road

Lockwood Road

Worrell Lane

Swamp Fox Road

Black Elbow Lane

Indigo Landing Road

Horse House Road

New Coward Road

DOT Ave.

Cypress Road

Cheat Lane

Wicklow Road

Fawn Lane

Chester Rd

Clearbrook

Grands Ln

Jimmy Ln

Kirk Rd

If you are evacuating, you should pack the following essential items in case the evacuation period is lengthy: required medications, adequate clothing, and essential personal items. If you are going to a local emergency shelter, bring their own comfort items like pillows and blankets along with special food items for small children or if you are on a restricted diet. If you are headed to a shelter, it is important that you bring some key items for yourself.

The American Red Cross encourages people to bring the following items for each member of their family:

• Prescription and emergency medication

• Extra clothing

• Cot or sleeping pad

• Pillows

• Blankets

• Hygiene supplies

• Important documents

• Any other comfort items

You should not leave pets behind. Plan to board pets with veterinarians, kennels, or other facilities in non-vulnerable areas. Residents with pets can go to an emergency shelter. Workers at the shelter will make arrangements for you and your pets. Residents evacuating are asked to leave with some proof of residency for reentry purposes once the order to evacuate is rescinded.

Florence County Evacuation Shelter List

Four shelters were opened as of 7 a.m. on September 21:

Johnsonville First Baptist Church

145 North Georgetown Hwy

Johnsonville, SC

Coward Community Center

109 East Friendfield Road

Coward, SC

STARS Gym

1409 South Church Street

Florence, SC

Mt Clair Missionary Baptist Church

1009 East Main Street

Lake City, SC

If you have any questions regarding the evacuations, call 1-866-246-0133.

