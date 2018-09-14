An endearing picture taken in South Carolina of an elderly couple holding hands as they were being evacuated from a nursing home was a sweet contrast to the state’s chaos.

The photo was published on Twitter Thursday afternoon by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC).

Although more information on the couple could not be given due to HIPPA privacy laws, SCDHEC confirmed that the medical evacuations were being in conducted in Beaufort County when the photo was taken.

The agency also confirmed that more than 1,700 people have been safely evacuated from healthcare facilities along the South Carolina coast.

“We are grateful for the incredible crew still assisting with safe medical evacuations,” the agency said in their tweet.

DHEC received this photo of an elderly couple being evacuated by an #EMS crew from a SC coastal nursing home. We are grateful for the incredible crews still assisting with safe medical evacuations. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/rVoMLfdswX — SCDHEC (@scdhec) September 12, 2018

