Amid dire forecasts ahead of Hurricane Florence's landfall, one little girl is bringing a much-needed smile to the internet with an adorable weather forecast.

Five-year-old Hadley Puig from Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina is warming hearts with her amateur meteorology skills. In a video shot by NBC Charlotte's Evan West, she delivers her forecast succinctly: "According to the weather, there's going to be lots of rain here."

Lots of rain is right. Hurricane Florence is expected to bring anywhere from 4-10 inches of rain to Charlotte and cause widespread flooding across the state.

Hadley plans to ride out the storm in Charleston with her family.

She ends her reporting with some sound advice: "Everyone be safe." We couldn't have said it better, Hadley.

