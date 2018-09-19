VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Just as relieved as residents are that Hurricane Florence missed Hampton Roads are Virginia Beach city officials, who spent days preparing for the potential category 4 storm.

"Thank goodness we just were in the planning and preparation phase. We didn't have to respond or recover from this storm," said Deputy City Manager Steven Cover.

Cover briefed City Council Tuesday, detailing how every agency in the city was on board with the hurricane plans.

"We went as close to a full EOC activation as you could have without actually doing that. We had a lot participating, every agency in the city, was in that room," said Cover.

"We went into the most intense planning exercise that we have done in a long time, if not ever, and we set the goals for our ability to shelter, ability to evacuate, our ability to communicate at the highest level we have ever done," said City Manager, Dave Hansen.

Planning for this hurricane taught city officials a lot about how to prepare for a storm of this size and they hope to continue learning as they move into the future.

"We stayed vigilant throughout this storm until that track change took place," said Hansen.

