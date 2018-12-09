WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) — Hurricane Florence is getting ever closer to the East Coast, and ahead of the storm, two state-run shelters have opened for people.

One is at Christopher Newport University in Newport News. The other is at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center. It'll accommodate as many as 1,500 people evacuating. Crews have spent the entire day getting the shelters prepared ahead of the storm.

Several Hampton Roads cities are also operating shelters.

From tennis center... to shelter. A state shelter is now open at the College of William and Mary- it'll accommodate 1,500 ppl #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/CypF2fQTRr — Adriana De Alba 13News Now (@13AdrianaDeAlba) September 12, 2018

Important Shelter Information

No identification or proof of residency is required to seek shelter.

For a list of shelters open in your area, visit your local government’s website and social media pages.

Bring your personal emergency-kit with you to the shelter. For information on putting together an emergency kit, visit http://www.vaemergency.gov/emergency-kit/.

Be sure to include medications, hearing aid batteries, reading glasses, special medical equipment (oxygen tank, tubing, nebulizer kits, catheters, etc.).

If you have electrical medical equipment that will need to be recharged, bring the appropriate charging cords, spare batteries and other equipment with you to the shelter.

If your medication has run out, please bring your prescription bottle.

For more information about locally available social services you can contact 2-1-1 statewide, or in some communities, you can call 3-1-1- for local information.

If you need more shelter information, you can contact your locality social services department. Individuals contacting 2-1-1 who require relay service due to hearing impairment need to dial 7-1-1 for Virginia Relay then 1-800-230-6977.

Service animals will be permitted at all shelters.

Services will be available for people with disabilities and/or with access and functional needs regardless of whether they are accompanied by personal care providers or family.

State-coordinated shelters will provide only basic, necessary services and support to help ensure disaster survivors are able to stay safe, healthy and can begin the recovery process.

