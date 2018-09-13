VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Download the 13News Now app.

Winds are picking up as Hurricane Florence approaches the East Coast. Yet people at Sandbridge, in Virginia Beach, are flocking to the beach to feel it for themselves.

One person taking in the stormy sight is Kim Bargnesi. She and her dog are following their routine of a beach walk every morning.

FULL COVERAGE: 13News Now Hurricane Center

SEE ALSO: The latest on Hurricane Florence

Even with the storm approaching and an evacuation order, they are planning on staying here through it all.

"I want to protect my home," said Bargnesi.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence approaches the Outer Banks and Hampton Roads

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence approaches the Outer Banks and Hampton Roads

She’s not the only one living in Sandbridge who feels that way. Brian Miller said he just moved to Sandbridge from New York.

"I think we’re going to hang out," said Miller. "I got food, got water, just hanging in there."

Like Miller, Ian Kaleaitis said he’s got all of the supplies he needs to stay.

"We make choices all the time, so we’ve got to live with the choices we make, just best to be prepared," said Kaleaitis.

Sandbridge is in Evacuation Zone A, because it's such a low-lying area. Governor Ralph Northam issued a mandatory evacuation for the region days ago.

FIND YOUR EVACUATION ZONE HERE

On Thursday morning, ahead of Florence's landfall in the Carolinas, 13News Now spoke with Governor Ralph Northam, who said his office will be sure to announce when they lift the evacuation order for Zone A.

But for now, he still urges people to brace themselves for the stormy weather.

© 2018 WVEC