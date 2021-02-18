Ice reported on roads in Williamsburg; thunder, lots of rain in Hampton Roads this morning

James City County officials say they received reports that roads were starting to ice over and cause accidents in the area of Longhill Road and 199 at Monticello.

NORFOLK, Va. — James City County officials are warning residents of reports of ice forming over roads that is causing accidents Thursday morning.

Officials said on Twitter that the trouble spots are in the area of Longhill Road and 199 at Monticello.

As of 6:30 a.m., 0.1 inch of ice was reported in Williamsburg, according to 13News Now Meteorologist Rachael Peart.

Areas of western Tidewater and the Peninsulas are at risk for wintry mixed precip into this afternoon. Winter weather advisories are in effect on the Middle Peninsula, James City, York, Surry, Southampton and Northampton (NC) Counties.

On the Southside of Hampton Roads, thunder could be heard along with downpours.

Rainfall estimates in the past 12 hours in Norfolk was 0.20" and 0.30" in Virginia Beach.

The rain in the forecast is prompting a flood watch for almost every county that 13News Now covers.

Stay tuned to 13NewsNow.com for more weather and road updates as the winter storm moves through the area.