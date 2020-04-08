James City County calls National Weather Service in to survey Isaias damage

Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service sent out a release that said they "know they have tornadoes" in some parts of Virginia, including James City County.

Thankfully no Isaias injuries had been reported from James City County by 3 p.m., but that doesn't mean the area fully escaped the tropical storm.

Isaias blew through Hampton Roads early Tuesday morning, sparking flood and tornado warnings all over the area.

Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service sent out a release that said they "know they have tornadoes" in some parts of Virginia, including James City County.

The presence of tornados are generally confirmed and ranked after the fact, when National Weather Service officials analyze storm damage to determine what happened.

Although their 2 p.m. update only listed two homes being damaged by trees, county officials highlighted Governor's Land as an area of James City particularly affected by the storm.

Isaias left thousands of people without power, after blowing through the county.

By 3 p.m., Dominion Energy reported there were 6,205 people without electricity in the area.