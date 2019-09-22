ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season developed overnight just east of the Windward Islands: Tropical Storm Karen.

And there are growing concerns it could bring tropical-storm-force conditions later this week to Puerto Rico.

Karen is located about 30 miles north of Grenada, with maximum sustained winds are 40 mph, according to the latest advisory by the National Hurricane Center. It is moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph.

Its minimum central pressure, an indication of the storm's strength, is 1006 mb.

A tropical storm warning -- meaning tropical storm conditions, with winds in excess of 39 mph, are expected within 36 hours -- is in effect for the following locations:

Trinidad and Tobago

Grenada and its dependencies

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A tropical storm watch -- meaning tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours -- is in effect for the following locations:

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

British Virgin Islands

The current forecast "cone of uncertainty" has Karen remaining a tropical storm as it enters the Caribbean Sea. Much of Puerto Rico is in the cone, with a potential arrival by this midweek, meaning the island currently is likely to experience tropical-storm-force conditions.

Karen is forecast to enter back into the Atlantic on a northward trajectory by Wednesday or so, and the National Hurricane Center indicates the storm might turn more so to the west-northwest.

From there, it is too early to say what, if any impacts, it could have on the U.S. Florida currently is not threatened, but pay attention to later forecasts.

Karen isn't the only tropical trouble spot out there: Tropical Storm Jerry continues its north-northwestern trek into the Atlantic Ocean. It's possible it could just skirt the island of Bermuda by midweek.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November, though climatologically speaking, September and October can be an active period for Tampa Bay and Florida's Gulf Coast when it comes to the development of tropical systems and where they end up going.

