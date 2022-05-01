10 things you want in your car during winter weather (and a bonus item)

You'll be thanking yourself if you ever need any of these items while on the road during winter weather.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether it's snow, sleet, or freezing rain, it's always a good idea to be prepared if you find yourself having to drive in winter weather.

That's a lesson many drivers learned at the beginning of the year when a snowstorm left commuters stranded for a whole day on I-95 in Virginia. Yeah, remember that? No thank you, mother nature.

We can't control the weather, but if you're ever stuck in it, you will be thanking yourself for having these crucial items in your car.

Emergency Car Kit (Winter Edition)

Extra coat

Blanket

Water

Snacks

Flares

Flashlight and extra batteries

Extra charger and cord for your phone

First aid kit

Scraper for your windshield

Snow shovel

*Bonus: a pair of boots in case you need to walk anywhere*

Earlier this year, we talked to a woman who said her husband got stranded on Bryan Boulevard in Greensboro during a really cold night. When she picked him up, this is what he told her...

“He got in the car. He was like, 'Whew!' And he looked at me so earnestly, and I was like, 'What?' And he said, 'I'm so glad you had this coat in your trunk!' So, he really got a blessing with that one,” Lakiah Banks said.