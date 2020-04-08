Live Blog: Isaias damage, effects in Hampton Roads, northeastern North Carolina

Here's a real-time look at what Isaias is leaving in its path.

NORFOLK, Va. — 6:35 a.m.

Bertie County in North Carolina confirmed that a tornado touched down in Windsor earlier this morning.

A post by the county said it affected the area near Morning Road.

By about 6:30 a.m., first responders were still working in the area.

6:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Gates County Emergency Operations Center said Murfreesboro was hit hard by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Billy Winn said officials had monitored a tornado signature in the area, and this morning, were seeing "damage to buildings, roofs blown off of homes there."

Winn said there were some trees and limbs down in Gates County, but said the damage wasn't significant.

6:15 a.m.

The Brandon House, a furniture store in Suffolk, reported heavy damage at its storefront on West Washington Street. It wasn't the only business in that area affected by Isaias.

The small business has been in operation for 65 years. This morning, the owner said they might have to operate from across the street, if the damage was very extensive.

They were waiting on first light to get a better view of the damage, and hoped to call an insurance agent out to assess the full situation.

DOWNTOWN SUFFOLK DAMAGE: Storefronts along W Washington street took a hard hit during the storm. This is the Brandon House. Most of the front windows are blown out. A look at the damage coming up on #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/vv9oZt3KH1 — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) August 4, 2020

5:55 a.m.

A family in Poquoson said a large branch fell on their trailer home around 1:30 a.m. This is off Wythe Creek Road.

Luckily, everyone who lives in the home is okay. 13News Now reporter Niko Clemmons reviewed the damage at the scene.

5:40 a.m.

A spokeswoman for Elizabeth City, Camden and Pasquotank County Emergency Management said that although some branches are down in Elizabeth City, no serious damage has been reported for that area so far.

However, Christy Saunders said just southwest, in Bertie County, there could be more damage.

The Bertie County Sheriff's Office confirmed they did see some storm damage, but could not describe how widespread it was by 5:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for Hertford County, just below the Virginia state line, said the area had experienced significant damage, but did not give the specific cause or details.

5:20 a.m.

Suffolk is reporting heavy storm damage. Here's footage from a reporter on the scene, just off of Culloden Street.

A current look at what this neighborhood in Suffolk is dealing with as the city is under a Tornado Warning 🌪⚠️ This is off of Culloden St. #13NewsNow #ISAIAS pic.twitter.com/vTjqWrm89S — Madison Kimbro 13News Now (@MADKIMBRO) August 4, 2020

5:15 a.m.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was closed due to high winds in the area.

#BREAKING: The CBBT is currently closed to all traffic due to inclement weather conditions. Earlier winds were reported there around 60mph. #13NewsNow @13BethanyReese — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) August 4, 2020

5:10 a.m.

By 5:10 a.m., Hampton Roads had seen tornado warnings in Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Surry, south Norfolk, James City, York County and Gloucester County.

Suffolk officials confirmed there was storm damage in the Riverview neighborhood.

Tornado Warning ⚠️🌪 Currently here in Downtown Suffolk where the damage is severe! #13NewsNow Congested roadways with fallen trees and slanted power lines. Keep you updated throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/zO5kqdoer3 — Madison Kimbro 13News Now (@MADKIMBRO) August 4, 2020