Hampton Roads locals head to hardware stores ahead of winter storm

13News Now meteorologists forecast an arctic cold front coming through Thursday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Snow in the forecast has people in the 757 talking and getting ready.

VDOT Hampton Roads District Communication Manager Holly Christopher told 13News Now deicing trucks worked all of Wednesday, laying down brine on interstates and main roads.

"The amount of rain predicted is not enough to wash any of that away. It will have soaked into the pavement by then, so it should still be effective as the colder weather hits with the snow and other precipitation expected for our area," said Christopher.

She added that crews are ready to respond. More in the coming days will be standing by.

Hampton Roads is expected to see rain, then a changeover and possible snow accumulation for some spots late Thursday into the early hours Friday.

But we're likely to see more snow — maybe several inches — in a "round two" that would come late Friday into Saturday morning.

"My wife is out there shopping right now," said Steven Ransom of Norfolk. "We're stocking up the fridge."

Meantime, Ransom stopped by Taylor's Do It Center on Wednesday to stock up on some winter weather essentials, "I'm preparing myself."

"Take care of your stairs, take care of your driveway, take care of your walkway, take care of four to five feet in either direction of your house," said David "Doc" Price, assistant manager at Taylor's.

Price said they have lots of supplies at their store. Ice melts and shovels flew off palettes and racks Wednesday.

Price suggested everyone prepare as early as possible, "it's all about being safe."

Back with VDOT Hampton Roads, Christopher urged people to avoid nonessential travel during the storm.