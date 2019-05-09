ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan authorized the deployment of members of the Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The teams will assist in potential rescues as the storm continues its track up the East Coast.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Dorchester, St. Mary's, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, and Hogan is urging Maryland residents to prepare for strong winds and flooding.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency said it's increased Maryland's activation level, and the State's Emergency Operations Center is staffed with emergency management personnel and state agency representatives.

"As we continue to track Hurricane Dorian, we are committed to providing needed resources and assistance to our neighbors to the south, while taking every precaution ahead of the storm's potential impact on the Lower Shore and St. Mary's County," Hogan said. "I urge Marylanders to stay tuned to your local news stations for updates, heed warnings from state and local authorities, and most importantly, use common sense."

Maryland National Guard helicopter aquatic rescue (HART) teams team up with local fire departments and prepare to deploy to Raleigh, North Carolina to for Hurricane Florece relief. The teams train quarterly to rescue victims of natural disaster via helicopter and hoist. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc Catherine Gondeiro)

Maryland Gov.

The MD-HART consists of two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with four crew members from the Maryland Army National Guard and two divers from the Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery County Fire Departments. The teams depart Thursday.

Officials said the MD-HART is able to support multiple missions, "including vehicle rescue in swift water flood zones, structure rescue through window/door/balcony insertion, and structure rescue from rooftops and confined areas in flood zones, mountain wilderness extractions, tree rescue/extrication, open/inland/swift water rescue, and mass rescue capability."

The team is also trained in disaster assessment.

Officials said in 2018, the MD-HART was deployed to North Carolina in support of Hurricane Florence relief efforts. In 2010, the team was awarded the highly acclaimed Higgins and Langley International Swiftwater/Flood Rescue Award for program and team development.

