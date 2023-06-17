Massive tree smashes into Hampton family’s home during Friday's storm, destroying roof

The damage to 83-year-old Marie Puggioni’s Raleigh Terrace home is severe: The roof caved in after a tree crashed into it.

HAMPTON, Va. — Although a tornado touched down in Isle of Wight County, it was a home in Hampton that appeared to receive to worst damage from Friday's storm. The family that lives there now has to find a new place to stay after the storm sent a massive tree crashing into their home.

Puggioni said the tree fell as she and her family watched television in the living room.

“To me, it was like a nightmare, a living nightmare. I’ve never seen and heard such a horrible sound. It was just terrible,” Puggioni said. “We were watching the 5 o’clock news and they said there was a tornado watch. A couple of minutes later, it happened.”

There is a big hole in the side if the home and the roof is destroyed. The strong winds sent the massive tree toppling over and into the house.

Puggioni said it’s a terrifying experience she’ll never forget.

“We heard a big bang and a sound I’ve never heard before. Before you know it, the house shook and the tree was down already,” she said.

The tree trapped the family inside. Large debris blocked the front and back doors.

“We were just trapped. The fire department came and they actually carried me out,” she said.

City workers condemned the house because of the damage.

Puggioni said the damage is so severe, the family is not allowed to collect anything inside. She borrowed a wheelchair from a friend, bought new clothes from Walmart, and is staying with a neighbor until her family figures out the next steps.

“They say it’s condemned. I hope it’s fixable,” Puggioni said.