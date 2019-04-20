NORFOLK, Va. — As severe storms continue to pass through the region, many people are without power.

According to Dominion Energy's website, 1,840 customers are without power across Hampton Roads as of 5:50 a.m.

Most of the power outages are concentrated in Newport News where 1,010 people are without power.

There are also 302 people without power in Hampton, 257 people without power in York, 268 people without power in Virginia Beach and 3 people without power in Isle of Wight.

The string of storms brought tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings to the area.

To report an outage or check on the status of an outage in your area, click here or call 866-366-4357.