NORFOLK, Va. — As severe storms continue to pass through the region, many people are without power.

According to Dominion Energy's website, 5,040 customers are without power across Hampton Roads as of 10:00 p.m.

Most of the power outages are concentrated in Newport News where 3,034 people are without power.

There are also 1,427 people without power in York, 253 people without power in Chesapeake, 201 people without power in Hampton, 47 people without power in Isle of Wight, 18 people without power in James City, 10 people without power in Portsmouth, 200 people without power in Virginia Beach and 4 people without power in Suffolk.

The string of storms brought tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings to the are.

To report an outage or check on the status of an outage in your area, click here or call 866-366-4357.