Newport News opening city facilities Sunday for citizens seeking relief from heat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city Newport News is opening several of its facilities on Sunday for citizens seeking relief from the heat.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s Sunday through Tuesday. The heat index is expected to hit in the upper 100s.

The following buildings will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday:

Doris Miller Community Center & Pool, 2814 Wickham Avenue

Courthouse Way Community Center, 14302 Old Courthouse Way

Main Street Library, 110 Main Street

Four Oaks Day Service Center for the Homeless, 7401 Warwick Boulevard

Huntington Park Beach will lifeguards on duty Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Citizens can visit the open facilities--including community centers, libraries--during their normal hours on Monday and Tuesday.