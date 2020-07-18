Newport News opening city facilities Sunday for citizens seeking relief from heat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city Newport News is opening several of its facilities on Sunday for citizens seeking relief from the heat.
The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s Sunday through Tuesday. The heat index is expected to hit in the upper 100s.
The following buildings will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday:
- Doris Miller Community Center & Pool, 2814 Wickham Avenue
- Courthouse Way Community Center, 14302 Old Courthouse Way
- Main Street Library, 110 Main Street
- Four Oaks Day Service Center for the Homeless, 7401 Warwick Boulevard
Huntington Park Beach will lifeguards on duty Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Citizens can visit the open facilities--including community centers, libraries--during their normal hours on Monday and Tuesday.
The city said Brittingham-Midtown and Denbigh community centers are not available for use as cooling locations due to childcare licensing restrictions associated with COVID-19.