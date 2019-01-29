NORFOLK, Va. — January is officially behind us, and it ended with an unusual note: most of Hampton Roads did not receive any accumulating snow.

While Williamsburg got some snow, snow ratings from Norfolk International Airport showed southeastern Virginia have only seen a trace, with January closing out as the driest winter month in several years.

Previous years have been a completely different story.

13News Now Meteorologist Tim Pandajis said the dry month is rare for this time of the year.

"Last year we got over 10 inches of snow at the beginning of the month. The last two years of that, we had a blizzard in the first week of January," said Pandajis.

On average, the Hampton Roads region has typically received an average of about 2 1/2 inches of snow during the month of January.

For 2019 however, January ended with zero inches recorded at Norfolk International Airport.

"If we end up throughout the entire month of January not seeing more than a trace, it'll be the first time since before 2014, so in over five years," said Pandajis. "That's quite a long time."

We've had several storms threaten to dump accumulating snow in the area, but so far, none of them panned out.

That's why salt brine and sand have piled up at VDOT. The Suffolk division has neared full capacity.

Dave Forster, a spokesperson for VDOT said there's no plan to cut back or move the materials elsewhere at this point.

"We have to stay prepared because weather can change quickly, so we need to be at full capacity throughout the rest of the season," said Forster.

The weather can change at any point.

"Mother Nature always balances out, so if it goes snowless in January, we better watch out for February," said Pandajis.