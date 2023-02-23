Hampton Roads breaks 1975 record for warmest February 23rd

Unseasonably warm weather won’t last long, as a 40-degree temperature drop is on the way later this week.

NORFOLK, Va. — Records are made to be broken, and broken they were Thursday as the mercury climbed to spring-like levels across the region.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the temperature at Norfolk International Airport reached 81°, breaking the old record of 79° set in 1975 for the warmest February 23rd.

At the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Air Station/Regional Airport, highs hit 85°, shattering the old record of 77°, also set in 1975. At the Wallops Flight Facility Airport on Wallops Island, the record of 69°, set in 2017, was also shattered when temperatures hit 77°.

Hampton Roads is also expected to set another weather record for February this year: the warmest month-long average. The current record was set in 1890, when we experienced a 52.4° February. In 2023, we are on pace to smash that average temperature. With just five days left, Norfolk is currently averaging around 59° for the month.

But all good things must come to an end, and that will happen as a cold front slowly pushes through the region Friday. It will be a day of transition with partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s and climb into the middle 60s around midday. The mercury will then fall during the afternoon, setting the stage for a cold start to the weekend.

As you make your weekend plans, Saturday will likely be an “indoor” day while Sunday looks to be a decent late-February “outdoor” day.

Showers will develop Saturday afternoon and it will be cold. It’s even possible areas of the Northern Neck or Eastern Shore could see the precipitation start out as a little sleet or snow. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 40s. By Sunday, any early-morning showers will clear out as temperatures rebound to a seasonable 59°.