Norfolk, Virginia Beach drivers deal with flooding; city crews watching for icy conditions

Rising floodwater from the Hague in Norfolk stalled cars left and right. Some drivers made it to their destinations, others got stuck.

NORFOLK, Va. — While the Peninsula dealt with snow, Virginia Beach and Norfolk took on a lot of rain and some flurries on Monday. That caused a big problem for drivers.

“I’m a lifelong resident,” said Norfolk resident Bobby Howlett. “This is about as bad as I’ve ever seen.”

“My car just stopped, so instead of making it worse by trying to start over and over, I just shut it down and moved to higher ground here,” said driver Vikas Ashok.

Ashok's car stalled in flood water right in the middle of Boush Street.

Norfolk Public Works Spokeswoman Alana Smith said crews closed multiple flood gates.

“Nauticus, Town Point Park, the gate behind the World Trade Center,” Smith said.

This is the situation by the 7-Eleven off W Olney Road. A lot of cars are stuck here. Please don’t attempt to pass through flooded waters. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/uGa0UjcMWf — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) January 3, 2022

During the evening hours, Smith said crews will monitor the roads for ice.

“They are going to have crews out to monitor underpasses, major intersections and bridges because those will be the areas that will freeze,” Smith said.

Virginia Beach took on some flooding, too.

The owners of Big Sam's Raw Bar in Rudee Inlet decided not to open on Monday, due to the flooding. City officials said crews are ready to roll if conditions get worse.

“It’s one of these situations today where we have to keep all eyes on all possibilities,” said Public Works spokesman Drew Lankford. “We will have crews on call ready to come in if we need to later in the day.”