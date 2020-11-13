North Carolina governor declares emergency over floods

Friday, searchers resumed efforts to find a 1-year-old and an adult still missing after flood waters swept through a campground.

HIDDENITE, N.C. — Flooding caused by heavy rains across North Carolina prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency on the same day searchers resumed efforts to find a 1-year-old and an adult still missing after flood waters swept through a campground.

County-level emergencies also have been declared in Burke, Catawba, Iredell, Yadkin and Alexander counties.

Alexander is where flood waters from the South Yadkin River inundated a campground, killing three people.

Emergency workers saved 31 others from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers.