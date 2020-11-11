November's unusual heat challenging decade-old records

Meteorologists predict the weather in Hampton Roads could approach 83° in the early afternoon.

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday's weather is set to challenge an 18-year record at Norfolk International Airport.

Meteorologists predict the weather in Hampton Roads could approach 83° in the early afternoon. This area's record high for November 11 was set in 2002, at 80°.

That's right - two weeks before Thanksgiving, it's tank-top weather.

RECORD WAMRTH TODAY?!🌡



Ahead of rain, our temperatures will soar & potentially even break a record set back in 2002!



Now, I want to know what your ideal fall temperature is because mine isn’t 83°?🤔#13NewsNow #13Weather #VAwx #13Daybreakers pic.twitter.com/DBYIXsyoSz — Payton Domschke 13News Now (@13PaytDomschke) November 11, 2020

That's just ahead of a swath of rain that will drop temperatures for eastern Virginia.

The heat isn't the only weather event pushing records in November, 2020.

With Theta forming as the 29th named storm in the Atlantic, this hurricane season overtook the 2005 record for "most active on record."

Warm water fuels the strength of tropical storms.