NWS confirms tornado touched down in Isle of Wight County, Southampton County

The tornado touched down near the intersection of Five Forks Road and Blue Ridge Trail. It snapped numerous trees and destroyed a carport.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — An EF-0 tornado touched down in Isle of Wight County on Tuesday night, the National Weather Service-Wakefield confirmed.

A second tornado also touched down in Southampton County.

A damage survey team said the tornado in Isle of Wight County had max winds of 75 mph and touched down just north of Windsor around 11 p.m.

The tornado's path downed numerous trees and destroyed a carport. The tornado touched down near the intersection of Five Forks Road and Blue Ridge Trail.

It traveled quickly to the northeast for several miles before lifting near Orbit Road, NWS said.

In Southampton County, the second tornado was an EF-0 with max winds of 75 mph. It touched down around 10:30 p.m., NWS said.

The tornado caused tree damage and damaged three outbuildings. A tree also fell on a home.

It touched down one-half mile west of Black Creek Road. It lifted just northwest of Burdette, Virginia.

Our damage survey team has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph touched down in Isle of Wight County (just northeast of Windsor) last night around 11 PM. The tornado snapped numerous trees along its path and also destroyed a carport. https://t.co/UT1MUmqkow pic.twitter.com/PpX4CnbtVz — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 30, 2020