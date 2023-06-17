Confirmed by NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Isle of Wight County Friday

They said it formed at 4:36 p.m. about 2 miles west northwest of Smithfield (Near Mill Swamp Rd at the Pagan River), and lasted 22 minutes.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The National Weather Service in Wakefield completed an initial survey of storm damage in Isle of Wight County on Saturday morning and confirmed that an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 70 to 75 mph touched down in the county Friday afternoon.

They said it formed at 4:36 p.m. about 2 miles west northwest of Smithfield (Near Mill Swamp Rd at the Pagan River), and lasted 22 minutes until 4:48 p.m. about 2 miles north northwest of Hobson (Near Chuckatuck Creek), travelling about 8 1/2 miles.

They provided this account of the tornado's history:

"The tornado initially touched down along Mill Swamp Rd at the Pagan River just to the northwest of Downtown Smithfield. Minor tree damage, mainly in the form of broken large limbs, was observed in downtown Smithfield at the intersection of Institute Street and Grace Street. The tornado then continued towards Jericho Road into Windsor Castle Park before crossing Magruder Road. The most extensive damage of the storm survey was noted from the Waterford Oaks subdivision to Norsworthy Drive/Knox's Automotive where there was extensive tree damage and minor roof damage. The tornado then continues just east of Carrollton Elementary down New Towne Haven Lane. The tornado tracked down NewTowne Haven Lane before eventually dissipating over the Chuckatuck Creek."

The storm which spawned the tornado wreaked havoc across the region Friday evening, generating large hail, caused flooding, and knocked out power to thousands, although most had their power back by Saturday afternoon.