JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — James City County officials said that the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in the Norge area Thursday.

In a tweet, officials said there was damage at the Village at Candle Station, Colonial Heritage and Kristiansand.

The National Weather Service has confirmed there was a tornado in the Norge area of the County on Oct. 11. No injuries, however damage occurred in The Village at Candle Station, Colonial Heritage and Kristiansand. At least 14 homes in the County that were damaged by the storm. pic.twitter.com/Fxh3qtIiZ2 — James City County (@JamesCityCounty) October 12, 2018

There were no injuries, and at least 14 James City County homes were damaged by the storm, officials said.

