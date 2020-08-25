Operation Blessing disaster relief convoy leaves Virginia Beach, headed for Hurricane Laura

On August 25, a convoy of emergency vehicles – packed with disaster relief supplies – left Virginia Beach and headed for the storm.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For more than 40 years, Operation Blessing has provided disaster relief, medical aid and other important services to those in need.

Now, the non-profit is ready to help the victims of Hurricane Laura.

Tuesday morning, a convoy of emergency vehicles – packed with disaster relief supplies – left Virginia Beach. They're headed to the group's facilities in Bristol Tennessee, where they’ll be on standby, waiting for the arrival of the storm.

It'll be a different deployment than usual, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Lloyd, the senior director of Operation Blessing, said there are more needs, with the threat of the virus accompanying the storm.

"The warehouse not only includes food supplies that is provided by the hunger strike force, that is also a part of Operation Blessing, but also disaster relief supplies," he explained. "Tarps and materials to conduct tarping and debris removal, chainsaws, wheelbarrows and sleds. Due to COVID-19, we have a lot of PPE equipment; masks, gloves."

Once Laura makes landfall, the group will deploy to neighborhoods hit hard by the storm to take care of people.