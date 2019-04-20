NORFOLK, Va. — As severe storms continue to pass through the region, many people are without power.

According to Dominion Energy's website, 4,435 customers are without power across Hampton Roads as of 12:15 a.m.

Most of the power outages are concentrated in Newport News where 3,054 people are without power.

There are also 863 people without power in York, 301 people without power in Hampton, 159 people without power in Virginia Beach, 34 people without power in Isle of Wight, 18 people without power in James City and 6 people without power in Chesapeake.

The string of storms brought tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings to the are.

To report an outage or check on the status of an outage in your area, click here or call 866-366-4357.