Police ID body of man who was swept away in Roanoke River

Dolph Dellinger, 60, had been missing since Dec. 5. A witness had called 911 and said he was knocked off his feet and carried away while trying to cross a bridge.
ROANOKE, Va. — Police in Virginia say that a body found in the Roanoke River belonged to a man who was seen swept away by high water late last year. 

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that Dolph Edward Dellinger, 60, had been missing since Dec. 5. 

A witness had called 911 and said he had been knocked off his feet and carried away while trying to cross a low-lying bridge under U.S. 220 in Roanoke. 

The river’s fast-moving waters were spilling over the bridge following two days of heavy rains. 

Rescue crews searched for Dellinger for days and used swift-water teams, rescue dogs and drones. 

Dellinger’s body was ultimately found about six miles downstream on Jan. 26 near Niagara Dam in Roanoke County.

