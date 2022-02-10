Portsmouth: Areas that flooded during Ian, are about to flood again, but it could be worse this time

Tonya Chapman, the city manager and director of emergency management, said the flood levels could "pose a threat to the lives, safety, and property of our residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth went under a local state of emergency just after 8 p.m. Sunday night, anticipating significant flooding from a nearby nor'easter.

The storm is forming from remnants of now post-tropical storm Ian colliding with a cold front.

Tonya Chapman, the city manager and director of emergency management, said the flood levels could "pose a threat to the lives, safety, and property of our residents."

The city sent out a warning to make sure residents prepared their emergency kits and plans.

"No evacuations have been ordered at this time, but residents in low lying, flood prone areas must be ready to heed the directions of emergency officials if you are ordered to evacuate for your safety!" a spokeswoman wrote.

Because of the storm, Portsmouth Public Schools won't have class Monday, the ferry service is suspended, courts will be closed and city offices are closing at noon.

The flooding is expected to hit low-lying areas around the 4 p.m. high tide. Water levels will likely be higher than the area saw on Friday, when Ian's outer bands brought rain and strong winds to Portsmouth.