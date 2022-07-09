Power outages from stormy weather affect thousands in region

Dominion Energy has crews deployed throughout the area.

NORFOLK, Va. — Saturday's stormy weather led to thousands of households and businesses being without power throughout the day.

As of 9 p.m., that number was down to less than 300.

At one point, over 5,000 people in Norfolk alone were without electricity

Paula Miller with Dominion Energy told 13News Now that the outage started at about 2:30 p.m. when thunderstorms and lightning strikes moved through the area.

She said that 5,200 customers were were affected by the Norfolk outage, and that 9,100 customers in total lost power in the Eastern Region.

"Our crews are working quickly and safely to get all customers restored, and will work round the clock until all service is restored," she said.